A mail carrier was making her usual rounds in the Spanish Town neighborhood last October when she was approached by a man holding a red envelope, police documents say. The carrier asked if he was looking to mail a letter, to which he responded “yes.”
Then he pulled a gun from his pocket and started shouting at the her, according to the documents. He grabbed her work keys from her hand and sprayed her in the face with mace.
Police now think that attack, which happened in broad daylight, was the start of a plague of mail thefts that have now impacted dozens of Baton Rouge residents.
Since December, authorities have fielded reports from people who dropped checks off at blue mailbox locations throughout the city, only to have them stolen, altered, and deposited into banking accounts of people whose names they don't recognize.
While many of the checks are flagged as fraudulent before any real damage can be done, some unlucky residents have seen their accounts bled of thousands of dollars. That starts an exhausting cycle of phone calls with their bank and local authorities in an effort to get their money back.
Now police say they've traced many of the thefts back to their source.
A key discovery
"Check washing" is the term for when would-be fraudsters erase the ink on a check using chemicals commonly found in household cleaning products, then rewrite it to themselves or another account holder, sometimes also changing the dollar amount.
“This is the new way of robbing banks,” said Detective Sam Stafford of BRPD’s financial crimes division. “People don’t need to go into the bank with a gun anymore because they can steal other people’s information and use it to gain money.”
Over the last four weeks alone, Stafford estimates his department has made more than 100 arrests related to check washing and other financial crimes, and he anticipates many more to come.
“I’ve written five warrants this week, and out of the 20 cases I still have on my desk, I’m probably going to write 30 or 40 warrants on just those 20 cases,” he continued. “It’s crazy.”
In an effort to tackle the overwhelming influx of cases, Baton Rouge police have teamed up with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office and are holding weekly meetings to compare notes and develop strategies. But even with 10 to 15 detectives, “we just can’t keep up,” Stafford said.
One of the big questions investigators were trying to answer was: How are the thieves getting their hands on the checks?
Police didn't know it at the time, but that October armed robbery held a crucial clue.
As the postal worker recovered from the attack — she was hospitalized and had to take prescription medicine for the chemicals in her eyes — she told police she saw two men run from her work truck and jump into a silver Camarao. Witnesses and surveillance cameras saw the Camaro tailing the mail truck through the neighborhood, police said.
A 24-year-old man named Tarek Sonnier was arrested the following day and booked on second-degree armed robbery, BRPD documents show.
Months later, mail thefts began to surge, and police made the connection: the robbers had taken a set of keys that could open every blue mailbox at the Perkins Road, Millwood Drive and Florida Street post offices. That explains at least some of the thefts, police said.
“That’s where all this is coming from,” Stafford said. "The people who got these checks, they're washing them, they're selling them on the dark web, and they're doing it locally, too."
While detectives struggle to keep up with the caseload, local law enforcement officers say they have reportedly asked the targeted post office branches to change their mailbox locks. However, it’s unclear whether or not the locks at these locations have been updated.
In an email, a representative for the U.S. Postal Service said the office is “aware” of reports of mail theft in Baton Rouge, adding that the office is "working on the issue involving the locks and will continue to focus on ensuring the security and safety of the mail stream.”
In the meantime, Stafford is urging residents not to give their bank account information to anyone for any reason and to avoid mailing checks whenever possible. If a check does need to be mailed, he said, it should be dropped off inside the post office, rather than in the blue mailboxes outside.
A complicated crime
Check-washing thefts can be a major problem for investigators because the thieves often rope in others into the scheme. That can make it murky who's a thief and who's a victim.
Sometimes it's easy for police to detect when an account holder is likely working in conjunction with the thieves.
"When we pull the account holder's information from the bank, we see other reversal transactions on their account so it appears some people have done this before," Stafford explained.
Many of these accounts are also relatively new, he added, as if they were opened specifically for fraud.
It's not always that simple, however.
Stafford said that in some cases, people are approached by friends – or friends of friends – who ask them for their banking information, explaining that they don’t have a bank account and need somewhere to deposit a check.
The scammers deposit a stolen check and re-address it to the account holder. Then they take out a portion of the funds before the bank detects the fraud and shuts the account down, leaving the account holder in debt.
Unless they’ve already reported the fraudulent deposit on their own or have a paper trail proving they had no idea the checks were stolen, Stafford said his department occasionally has no choice but to arrest the account holder alongside everyone else involved.
Further complicating matters: Many of the people whose bank accounts are being used to cash these fraudulent checks are between the ages of 17 and 21. That makes them easy prey to scammers looking for someone willing to provide their banking information to another person in hopes of making some quick cash.
“These young people, they’re not thinking about the consequences of allowing their friend to put money in their account, and that’s where it needs to stop,” Stafford said. “They’re trusting friends, but when it comes to bank accounts, it’s serious. Bank fraud is a felony charge.”
Stafford urged residents to be vigilant.
“Is this ever going to stop? I don't know," he said. "If everybody keeps writing checks and putting them in the mail, I don't know if this is ever going to end."
Stolen mail should be reported to local police, as well as the Postal Inspection Service by calling (877) 876-2455, or visiting their website at www.uspis.gov/news/scam-article/check-washing.