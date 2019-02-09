A Baton Rouge Police Department officer was arrested early Saturday, accused of causing a crash while driving intoxicated.
Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn said Ken Clark, 41, was driving northbound on Plank Road near Lavey Lane around 2:30 a.m. when he rear-ended another vehicle.
Baker police were called to the scene, and Dunn said there was some property damage but no reported injuries.
Clark was arrested on counts of DWI, open container and driving with an expired license or registration. He was booked into Parish Prison, and records show he was released Saturday.
Sgt. Don Coppola Jr., a spokesman for Baton Rouge police, confirmed Clark is an officer within the department,. He the agency is conducting an administrative investigation to determine how to proceed with Clark's employment status.