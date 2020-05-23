Authorities arrested at least two people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Friday and noon Saturday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them are:
- Alex Ligona, 25, 1449 Christy Avenue, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation, license plate required, insurance required, drinking in a vehicle, not in possession of driver's license.
- Bobby Miller, 55, 15414 Blackwater Road, Zachary, first-offense DWI, careless operation, resisting an officer.