A Baton Rouge man was arrested Friday after a 17-year-old female told social workers in Nevada she had been sexually abused by him and others as a child.
Jeremy Lee, 30, was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on one count of first-degree rape.
The female had later told detectives that she was sexually assaulted by Lee when she lived in Louisiana and was around 10 or 11 years old, according to booking documents.
East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office detectives located Lee in October and arrested him.