Baton Rouge's deadliest year: These are the 149 lives lost to gun violence in 2021

It was a year of staggering grief for Baton Rouge.
A total of 149 people were murdered across the parish between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, shattering 2020’s record of 114.
The victims, who range in age from 3 months to 90 years, leave behind grief-stricken families and friends. They are picking up the pieces and learning how to navigate a bitter new normal.
Below is a list of every single life lost to violence in 2021.
January
Jan. 4 — Aurtrell Bivens, 26, was driving down North 23rd Street with his 15-year-old cousin when gunshots pierced his vehicle, leaving both him and his cousin hospitalized. Bivens died weeks later.
His fiancée, Bria Flugence, said the couple had feared for the safety of their family for months after Bivens was injured in another shooting in October 2020.
His family said he had recently had a falling out with a friend, which resulted in others siding against him. The family wasn’t sure what the disagreement was about, but they believed the same people targeted him in both shootings.
Bivens’ mother, Angela, described her son as a “good-hearted person.”
“His body wasn’t even healed from the first shooting,” she said.
Jan. 5 — James Jarreau III, 16, was found shot to death inside a pickup truck parked near a Cadillac Street apartment complex.
Jan. 5 — Hours after Jarreau was killed, Trikee Kelly, 31, was killed and two others wounded in a shooting in the 2300 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Jan. 6 — Sylvester Harrison, 30, died after being shot inside a vehicle in the 5000 block of Enterprise Street. A woman was also wounded but survived.
Jan. 9 — Just three days after his 49th birthday, Kelvin Montgomery was shot dead outside a daiquiri shop on Greenwell Springs Road. The U.S. Navy veteran left behind a fiancée and an adult son.
Jan. 11 — Jacob Nations, 22, died after a shooting at the Bristol Apartments in Zachary.
Jan. 13 — Trenton Jones, 26, was found shot to death in the 1100 block of North 40th Street.
Jan. 16 — L'Quan Jarvis, 13, died after a shooting in the 3900 block of Beechwood Drive near Mohican Street. His body was found lying in the road.
Jan. 20 — Andre Johnson Jr., 26, was fatally shot and a juvenile wounded while sitting in their car in the 4500 block of Sherwood Commons Boulevard.
Jan. 21 — A shooting left Jeremy McQuarter, 25, dead outside a house off Winbourne Avenue near Istrouma High School.
Jan. 23 — Chad Ardoyne, 39, was found stabbed to death at his home in a neighborhood off Choctaw Drive and his roommate was later arrested.
Jan. 23 — Relatives of LaQuincia "Nanny" Jackson, 26, went searching for her after she missed a birthday party. Upon arriving at her Tigerland apartment, they found Jackson dead alongside her boyfriend, Fredrick Hollins, 33. Jackson had recently started working as an electrician.
Jan. 24 — Darnell Reed, 50, was shot to death by his girlfriend’s son, police said, after the couple got into an argument outside their house in Zachary.
Jan. 27 — Jared Collins, 21, was fatally shot in his Spain Street home.
Jan. 28 — Marquell Wyatt, a 21-year-old transgender woman, was killed by her former boyfriend, Michael Joshua Brooks, days after the two had rekindled a volatile relationship, police said. Witnesses said Brooks “was not open” about the couple dating and had threatened to kill Wyatt in the past. She was found suffering multiple gunshot wounds in a car on McClelland Drive.
Jan. 30 — Christopher Smith, 29, was shot on Gus Young Avenue. He was taken to the hospital and later died.
February
Feb. 7 — Kylan Givens, 32, was killed outside of his girlfriend’s home. Authorities arrested her estranged husband, Jeffery Neff, who was under a restraining order that forbade him from coming within 100 yards of the Zachary residence where the shooting took place.
Feb. 7 — Tannya Moreau, 25, was shot and killed by her husband of eight years at their home on Blackwater Road in Central, police said. Her husband, Luke Moreau, claimed she shot herself before a crime lab analysis proved him wrong.
Feb. 9 — Kirkland Givens, 55, was shot to death on Scenic Highway.
Feb. 11 — Dakayla Bailey, 31, was fatally shot at a home on Plank Road. Terica Scott was sitting on a couch and had recently finished rolling a marijuana cigarette when she pulled out a handgun and shot Bailey to death, according to police. Scott and another woman who had been visiting a home on Plank Road left Bailey without rendering aid.
Feb. 13 — Madelyn Crain, 90, was killed by her 92-year-old husband before he turned the gun on himself in their Baker home.
Feb. 18 — Louis Williams, 35, was killed when gunfire peppered the barbershop on North Foster Drive where he had gone to get a haircut. Three others were injured.
Feb. 20 — Joshua Mason, 34, was found suffering from gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the Spanish Arms Apartments on Denham Street.
Feb. 28 — Braendon Brown, 21, was shot while driving through an apartment complex on Jefferson Highway. He died three weeks later. Authorities say the shooting happened after Brown got into a fight with a former friend and classmate earlier in the day.
Feb. 28 — Keldrick Love, 23, was shot to death on North 12th Street.
March
March 7 — Joseph Coleman, 17, was in the driver’s seat of a Honda Accord when he was shot several times by someone in a passing vehicle. Coleman was pronounced dead on Essen Lane, where the car came to a stop after the shooting.
March 10 — Jeremiah Capers, 21, was stabbed to death at his home near Belle Avenue.
March 11 — Josephine Jackson, 56, was stabbed to death on Prescott Road.
March 16 — Dwight Jones, 32, was shot and killed on McClelland Drive.
March 17 — Raemel Richardson, 31, was shot to death in front of her young daughter and dumped in the Mississippi River. Her boyfriend was arrested in her death and accused of trying to hide the crime.
March 19 — Jumal Wells, 43, was killed by his girlfriend’s 18-year-old son during an argument, police said.
March 27 — Malik Cox, 28, was shot to death by another man after an argument. Forty minutes later, the suspect, 33-year-old Demond Sanders, was shot while driving his car and veered off the road into a building on North Foster Drive. Police believe a group of people followed him after Cox’s shooting to take justice into their own hands.
March 27 — Ja’Leah Fontenot, 1, died from blunt force injuries inflicted by her mother's boyfriend at 4858 Peerless St., police said. Jonathan Dunn was arrested March 28 in the girl's death, and the girl's mother, Christy Fontenot, was arrested later on a cruelty count.
April
April 3 — Rayfel Matta Jr. 34, was shot to death near the front entrance of a convenience store on McClelland Drive.
April 4 — Anta Johnson, 19, was shot and killed in the 1300 block of Columbus Dunn Drive.
April 10 — Kendrick Johnese, 25, was killed in a shooting near a hookah lounge on Florida Boulevard. Two other men, both 25, were injured.
April 10 — Johntrell Cain, 16, was shot and killed in a parking lot at 6486 Florida Blvd.
April 11 — Francis Marinelli, 67, was stabbed to death inside her apartment at a senior living complex in the 7500 block of Bishop Ott Drive.
April 18 — Gretna resident Shelton Watson, 50, was fatally shot inside an apartment at 675 Wooddale Blvd.
April 19 — George Stevenson, 25, was found with gunshot wounds in the driver's seat of a car in the 1000 block of Napoleon Street near Myrtle Avenue; he died at the scene. Two passengers, 19 and 17, were also injured.
April 21 — Leroy Crum III, 34, was found shot to death in a car in the 9400 block of Greenwell Springs Road.
April 23 — Aaron Batiste, 29, was shot the morning of his birthday in the 12700 block of Plank Road; he died in a hospital that afternoon.
April 24 — Carlton Phillips, 21, died after he was shot multiple times inside a car on North Donmoor Avenue.
April 25 — Devonta Ennis, 25, died after he was shot multiple times inside a car in the 4700 block of Prescott Drive.
April 27 — Roddrick Cook, 17, was a junior football player at Istrouma High School with plans of going pro when he was shot and killed at his home in the 1500 block of Matilda St. Jeremy Gradney, his football coach, called Cook a “seriously talented” player and an outstanding kid whose death marked a tremendous loss for the entire school community.
“His senior year was gonna be the culminating event, where he really made his mark, left his footprint in the sand,” Gradney said. “I was looking forward to seeing it.”
April 29 — Raychard Flowers, 21, was killed in a shooting in the 2600 block of Gayosa Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
May
May 1 — Derrick Cavazos, 35, died after he was shot during a home invasion at his home on Ashby Avenue, leaving behind a wife and daughter. Cavazos, who held a master's in political science and a law degree from Southern University, was planning to become a criminal defense lawyer when Hurricane Laura pummeled his hometown of Lake Charles, forcing him to put his dream on hold to help his mother.
May 1 — Woodrow Wisham, 48, was found dead of a gunshot wound in the road in the 2300 block of Convention Street.
May 1 — Keldric Lewis, 42, was found unresponsive in the 1500 block of North Acadian Thruway West and was taken to a hospital, where police say he later died of blunt force trauma. Authorities believe a robbery may have been the motive behind Lewis’ killing.
May 3 — Christin Parker, 32, and her nephew Brandon Parker, 26, were shot and killed inside their home in Baker by Christin Parker’s ex-boyfriend, Eric Derell Smith, according to police. After killing Christin and Brandon, Smith fled the scene with the couple’s infant son, La’Mello, leading police on a chase to Mississippi that ended in a shootout that left both Smith and the infant dead.
May 7 — Kedren Jones, 28, died after he was stabbed at an apartment complex on Mission Drive following an argument.
May 15 — Cailin Williams, 18, was killed and another person was injured in an apparent drive-by shooting shortly after midnight in the 7600 block of Andrea Drive in the Siegen Lane Marketplace.
May 18 — Keonta Jackson, 21, died after he was shot inside his car in the 4900 block of Beech Street, near Evangeline Street Park. Two passengers were also injured.
May 23 — Joseph Antoine, 16, was found shot in the driver's seat of a car in the 500 block of Sharp Lane. He was taken to a hospital but died less than a week later.
May 23 — Laterika Taylor, 22, was a mother of three with one more on the way when she was found shot to death by police in her car in the 2200 block of Kaufman Street. Her car had crashed into a ditch.
“She was a good girl,” her mother, Pamela Taylor, said. “She was never a problem child. She was sweet, nice, humble.”
Laterika Taylor worked as a stylist and often made house calls to cut and style neighbors’ hair. Her grandmother Judy Gage last saw her oldest granddaughter when she styled Gage's hair earlier that morning for a funeral she had to attend that afternoon.
“She was a good person, a happy person,” Pamela Taylor said. “Laterika was the biggest clown in the family. She used to clown and make jokes and have everyone laughing.”
Pamela Taylor learned of her daughter’s death while watching a local news station. The worst was confirmed when police arrived at her doorstep later that day.
“I couldn’t do anything but just start screaming and crying,” she said.
May 25 — Courtney Whitfield, 31, was shot and another person was injured after they were ambushed by two masked assailants during their work shift at IHOP on Siegen Lane. Whitfield died at the scene while the second victim, who ran for help, was hospitalized.
May 31 — Dequincy Smith, 26, died after he was shot and crashed his car in the 3100 block of Addison Street. Police said the shooting likely took place farther up the road, in the 2700 block of Addison Street.
May 31 — Dwayne Dunn Jr., 16, was shot and killed alongside two others, including a toddler, as he sat in the pool area of the Fairway View Apartments at 2245 College Drive on Memorial Day.
The teen, who loved football and horseback riding, was well-liked at school and had celebrated his 16th birthday just weeks earlier on May 7.
Dunn’s grief-stricken mother, Shameka Murray, said her two older daughters doted on their little brother, the baby of the family.
“When I said ‘no,’ one of his sisters said ‘yes,’ ” she said.
Now, however, she struggles to walk past her child’s empty room. It’s a pain unlike any she’s ever experienced, she said.
“He was the man of our household, despite his age,” Murray said. “He always protected and shielded me and his siblings in every way. But this time, we weren’t able to come to his rescue.”
May 31 — Ja’Tyri Brown, 1, was struck by a stray bullet as she played by the pool at the Fairway View Apartments. She succumbed to her injuries at a hospital a short time later.
"I feel like my soul and world has been ripped out of my body," Ja’Tyri’s grandmother Hope Provost said.
"My grandbaby was my world," she said. "Everything I did was for my grandbaby."
Ja’Tyri’s grandparents described her as "full of life" and said she loved to sing, dance and pose for pictures any time she saw a camera. Her family had considered putting her in dance classes but decided to wait until she turned 3.
“She was special,” grandfather George Provost said. “(The shooting) didn’t just rob us of her, but from anyone else that’s witnessed her or would have witnessed her in the future — they robbed them of that as well.”
May 31 — Reginald Thomas, 20, was the third person killed in the Memorial Day shooting that took place in the pool area of the Fairway View Apartments. Thomas also died at the scene. His family did not respond to requests for comment.
June
June 3 — Kelvin Robinson Jr., 25, was pronounced dead after he was shot at an apartment complex in the 1600 block of North Marque Ann Drive. “For me, that was senseless,” said Carolyn Haymond, who said she believed her grandson, who was not injured, was the intended target. “He didn’t have to die.”
June 5 — Nery Estuardo Garcia Ixpata, 26, was found stabbed to death on North Donmoor Avenue.
June 5 — Solomon Feltus, 41, was found strangled to death inside an abandoned house on North 36th Street.
June 7 — Plaquemine resident Joseph Tatney, 40, was killed during a road rage incident that started at a red light and ended in a shooting at a car wash on Perkins Road.
June 10 — Darrian Carter, 23, was shot and killed near the Foster Food Mart at 2534 N. Foster Drive.
June 11 — Cornell McDuffey, 18, was discovered on the ground with a gunshot wound in a grassy area following a car crash near Essen Lane.
June 19 — Ladarius Alexander, 20, was killed and four others were injured after an argument broke out at a concert at the Capital Park Bar and Grill on Florida Boulevard. Kyren Walton, 25, was also shot and killed but police ruled his death justified.
June 20 — Donoven Bessie, 29, was found dead in the driveway of 1084 Monet Drive after being shot multiple times.
June 23 — James Jerrell McCants, 27, was shot and killed after an argument with a roommate at an apartment complex on Nicholson Drive.
June 26 — Prairieville resident Candis Burton, 32, was shot to death in a parking lot at 3303 Lone Oak Drive in Baton Rouge.
July
July 1 — Keishune Thomas, 20, was found shot to death inside a vehicle on Tiger Bend Road.
July 5 — Lesage Butler III, 30, was found dead of multiple gunshot wounds in the 1800 block of North Harco Drive.
July 11 — Earnest Johnson Jr., 23, died after he was shot in the parking lot of CVS Pharmacy at 7411 Florida Blvd.
July 15 — Percy Parker Jr., 49, was shot multiple times at his home in the 4700 block of Bank Street; he died at the hospital.
July 16 — Darryl Weber Jr., 32, died after he was shot during an argument in the 2200 block of Harelson Street.
July 18 — Police said Zachary resident Dezmon Hamilton, 34, was killed during an argument with a 17-year-old who entered a second-story window of Hamilton’s Hayfield Drive home in an attempt to visit Hamilton's 14-year-old daughter.
July 19 — Jecody Ross, 26, died after he was shot in the 3600 block of Chippewa Street. His body was found in the road outside his vehicle.
July 20 — Kadarian Williams, 26, was found suffering from multiple stab wounds in the 4400 block of Gus Young Avenue and died at the hospital, police said. Williams was unhoused at the time of his death.
July 20 — Jonathan Gray, 19, died from his injuries three months after he was shot on Curtis Street.
July 21 — Sergio Vega-Ahumada, 22, died after being stabbed 10 times in the 8200 block of Ned Avenue. His cousin was arrested in the stabbing.
July 23 — Lionel Meyers, 65, died from burns and smoke inhalation in a fire that police determined was intentionally set at his home at 2560 Cable St.
July 23 — Jaques Jones, 27, died after being shot at his apartment complex at 4708 Tigerland Ave.
July 28 — Larry Winfrey, 33, was killed and two others were injured in a drive-by shooting that took place in the 100 block of North 13th Street. Winfrey died at the scene.
August
Aug. 1 — Dianne Gafford, 78, was stabbed to death at 7633 John Newcombe Ave. by her grandson Aaron Morgan, who also stabbed his mother and wounded three more people with gunfire before being taken into custody, police said.
Aug. 3 — Eric Lee Andrews, 48, died after being shot in his front yard at 2135 Tennessee St.
Aug. 14 — Isaiah Arnold, 3 months, died of brain and rib injuries inflicted by his father, Leon Arnold, in the 8900 block of Thelma Street, police said.
Aug. 15 — Jeremiah Murray, 18, died of a gunshot wound at 11428 Stan Drive.
Aug. 16 — Jordan Jenkins, 26, was killed in a double shooting that took place in the 7400 block of Simplex Street in the Zion City neighborhood of north Baton Rouge. The other person was injured but survived.
Aug. 18 — Baker resident Trendonovan Payne, 29, was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds inside his car on Kaufman Street.
Aug. 23 — Joshua Wright, 21, died of his injuries days after he was shot in the 2700 block of Laurel Street. Another person was also injured.
Aug. 28 — Arkeen Oubre, 37, was found suffering from a gunshot wound in his car in the 2500 block of Choctaw Drive. He was taken to a hospital but died days later.
Aug. 30 — Gregory Cotton, 28, died five days after being shot during an argument at a minimart on Nicholson Drive off La. 30 the day after Hurricane Ida; another man was hospitalized.
September
Sept. 3 — Arthur Parker, 54, was discovered dead of a gunshot wound inside his home at 2654 Georgia St.
Sept. 4 — Brian Hines, 29, died of a gunshot wound at 7351 Dan Drive.
Sept. 7 — Derrick Walker, 32, died after he was shot outside his apartment at 3400 Yorkfield Drive.
Sept. 17 — Frednell Brown, 54, was found dead of a gunshot wound at 4232 Wimbish Drive in Baker.
Sept. 18 — Jamone Williams Jr., 19, was found fatally shot inside his car on Greenwell Street.
A 2020 graduate of Cristo Rey Baton Rouge Franciscan High School, Williams was close with his mother, Takeshia Dixon, and conversations between the two often switched between playful ribbing and serious talks about his future.
He’d tease her about being out of touch, she said. But he’d also ask her to join him on outings. He’d talk about wanting to travel with her, to take her and his younger sister on vacations.
“He wanted to be a family,” Dixon said through tears. “Do family things.”
She added that her son was a voracious reader and a multisport athlete who had traveled to several U.S. states in his short life and loved to learn new languages. At the time of his death, he’d achieved varying degrees of fluency in Japanese, German, Spanish and Chinese and looked forward to one day venturing outside the United States to experience new cultures.
Sept. 21 — A childhood friend found the body of Tyler Perry, 28, hidden behind a pile of leftover hurricane debris hours after police say he was shot and left to die in front of his home in the 2400 block of Edgewood Drive.
“When something like this happens, it hurts us all,” said Dana Winbush, a member of the newly formed Baton Rouge Street Teams unit, which aims to curb the city’s rampant gun violence.
Winbush said she watched Perry grow up alongside her own children in Easytown. She recalled his sense of humor and said the father of three had recently asked her about enrolling in GED classes and getting his record expunged. He had talked about wanting a decent income that would allow him to provide for his children, she said.
“Most of this violence comes from a broken place,” Winbush said. “We need people to know there’s concern and care in these communities. There has to be a better way.”
Sept. 24 — Shalama Dabney, 51, was shot and killed by her husband, Cedric Dabney, at their home on Elgin Street, according to police. When authorities arrived, Cedric Dabney attempted to shoot at the responding officers, police reported.
Sept. 24 — Nevaeh Allen, 2, was first reported missing by her mother, Lanaya Cardwell, who told authorities the girl disappeared from her family’s Belaire neighborhood apartment after Cardwell’s boyfriend set her down for a nap.
Days later, however, law enforcement discovered the toddler’s remains in the remote Logtown area of Hancock, Mississippi, buried beneath trees by the bank of the Pearl River.
Cardwell admitted she punched the girl in the torso after she caught her playing with her last pair of contact lenses, causing her to hit her head on a bathroom cabinet. Then, after he was unable to wake her from a nap later that morning, Cardwell’s boyfriend, Phillip Gardner, put the girl in a suitcase and drove her, along with a 3-year-old sibling, across state lines to dispose of her body.
Nevaeh’s devastated father, Marcus Allen, described her as “the perfect 2-year-old” who loved animals and playing at the park.
Her grandmother Jessica Billiot added that she loved singing and would spend hours playing with a toy microphone purchased for her by Billiot as a gift. One of her favorite songs was Dolly Parton’s “Jolene.”
“That’s my baby,” Billiot said tearfully, calling her “a smart, funny, sweet girl.”
Sept. 24 — New Orleans resident Nicholas Wesley, 20, was found dead of an apparent gunshot wound after his car crashed into a tree at the Hidden Oaks apartment complex on Industriplex Boulevard.
Sept. 25 — Cedric Clay, 41, died after he was shot multiple times while sitting in his car in the 12000 block of Leonidas Drive.
Sept. 27 — Leon Washington, 56, was fatally shot in the 2000 block of West Azalea Avenue in Baker. One other person was also injured but survived.
Sept. 28 — Cedric Williams, 44, was shot multiple times at his home on West Brookstown Drive and transported to the hospital, where he later died.
Sept. 29 — Marcus Cook, 31, was pronounced dead at the scene by police after he was shot in the 1200 block of South Boulevard.
Sept. 29 — Jamar Turnley, 16, was found shot multiple times in his yard on Harelson Street. He died from his injuries at the scene.
October
Oct. 6 — Anthony Thomas, 40, died of multiple gunshot wounds outside a home in the 1700 block of North 36th Street, east of North Acadian Thruway and north of Gus Young Avenue.
Oct. 8 — The body of John Leon Hayes, 55, was found in a ditch in the 3500 block of Seneca Street with multiple gunshot wounds.
Oct. 11 — Latrell Braxton, 33, was killed during what police described as a “domestic dispute” that took place in a residential neighborhood in the 6500 block of Pembroke Avenue, just north of U.S. 90.
Oct. 11 — Kelvin Vicks, 32, was found shot to death in an open field in the 1200 block of Convention Street, a couple blocks south of the Greyhound bus station.
Oct. 13 — Clyde McFadden, 63, died in the hospital three days after authorities say he was beaten with blunt objects at his home. McFadden initially declined medical treatment but was hospitalized after he began experiencing complications from his injuries.
Oct. 14 — Emanie Gerard Anderson Jr., 29, was found dead of a gunshot wound in the 9200 block of Hyacinth Avenue.
With Anderson's death, Baton Rouge surpassed the previous record for homicides — 114. There were 2½ more months of violence left in the year.
Oct. 15 — Battlerack Scatter Jr., 34, was found dead on a patch of grass off West Brookstown Drive.
Oct. 16 — Donaldsonville resident Jamal Dunn, 25, was found dead from several gunshot wounds at 4530 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd.
Oct. 18 — Arnishika Baker, 22, died after she was allegedly shot by the father of her child inside their La Annie Drive apartment. When police arrived at the scene, the man, identified as Demaris Jenks, told police that he “shot his child’s mother” after mistaking her for a burglar, authorities said. After gathering evidence, including witness statements, detectives concluded Jenks was lying about the mistaken identity and arrested him on a count of second-degree murder.
Oct. 19 — Shayla James, 19, was killed by her boyfriend in their unit at the Oliver Apartments complex at 4500 Burbank Drive, down the street from the LSU campus. Police arrested Kenyon Walker, who confessed to shooting James in the head before hiding the handgun in his car. The reason, he allegedly told deputies, was that James told him she was unhappy in the relationship and wanted to be with someone else. He later shot her as she lay in bed.
Oct. 22 — Luz Botero Posada, 37, was killed by her husband, who then shot himself, at the couple’s home in the 9200 block of Pecan Tree Drive. Detectives with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office said the two had recently gone through a breakup and Posada’s husband crawled through a window of the home before confronting her with a gun.
Oct. 23 — Gerald Taylor, 59, was found stabbed to death inside his home on North 36th Street near North Street and North Acadian Thruway.
Oct. 24 — Family of Myesha Davis, 27, said she had finally mustered the courage to leave her fiancé, whose behavior had become increasingly controlling, when he shot her and then himself in their Sherwood Forest Boulevard apartment complex in front of the couple’s four children.
The day before her death, family members said, she spent the evening with her aunt as the two planned their futures together. They hoped to enroll in trucking school and coordinate work schedules to help each other with child care.
Davis wanted more independence, family said. Her fiancé thought “her place was in the house,” according to her aunt Tiffany Davis.
Less than 24 hours later, she was dead. Her murder marked the city’s fourth domestic violence homicide in less than a week.
“There I was, not knowing that tomorrow wasn’t promised for her,” Tiffany Davis said. “I wish I would have just kept her with me.”
Oct. 25 — Brandon Chatman, 25, was found dead in a North Ardenwood Drive apartment complex; he had been shot several times.
Oct. 25 — Dario Stanley, 30, died after police said his girlfriend, Ebonie Hartwell, choked then shot him during an argument on Metairie Drive. Stanley was found in the doorway of his girlfriend’s home with a bullet wound in his torso.
Oct. 28 — Jamonte Davis, 21, was killed in a shooting at a home off North Sherwood Forest Drive.
Nov. 7 — Beyond Wright, 17, died in the hospital after he and another person were shot on Alvin Dark Avenue, inside the Tigerland Plaza apartment complex near LSU.
Nov. 9 — Mikhi Spears, 18, was shot multiple times and died at an Avenue L apartment complex.
Nov. 15 — Eric McCrary, 39, was shot and killed at 6875 Harry Drive.
Nov. 15 — Aaron Joshua, 21, was shot and killed in the 6400 block of Burbank Drive.
Nov. 20 — Jason Rosilez, 31, was killed in a shooting on Toulon Drive.
Nov. 21 — Cedric Parker, 38, had been looking forward to his upcoming birthday when he went out to celebrate with his sister.
The two enjoyed an evening out and were leaving the Charcoal Lounge on Plank Road when gunfire exploded around them and Parker collapsed on the pavement. He was pronounced dead at the scene, one day before his 39th birthday.
His sister was unharmed, but four other people were hospitalized following what police say was a gunfight that didn’t involve the siblings.
Parker’s mother, Rosa Parker, described him as a gentle and well-mannered person and a loving father to his young children. She said her son, who grew up in Eden Park off Gus Young Avenue, loved coffee and working on cars. He had decided to celebrate his birthday early because he worked full time at an auto body shop.
On Facebook, Parker often spoke with friends about hard work, the importance of earning an honest living and staying active. For his previous birthday, he posted photos of himself wearing a bow tie and matching suspenders. In 2021, loved ones commented on the post wishing him a “happy heavenly birthday.”
“He was a good child,” his mother said. “Even the police said he had no record.”
Nov. 22 — Lonni Cashi, 35, was found shot to death along Beaumont Drive.
Nov. 23 — Kendrick Gibson, 29, was killed and another man wounded after a fight in a neighborhood at Linwood and Chippewa streets.
Nov. 24 — Torey Harris, 37, was shot and killed on North 24th Street.
Nov. 25 — Justin Henry, 33, was shot to death outside his apartment on Gayosa Street. Baton Rouge police believe the shooting was likely motivated by a robbery.
Nov. 29 — Joshua Shorter, 18, died in the driver’s seat of his vehicle after being shot multiple times on Gus Young Avenue. As a coroner van left the scene, a relative chased it into the street, yelling words of forgiveness for Shorter’s killer.
Nov. 30 — Kentrell Peyton, 27, was found suffering from apparent gunshot wounds at his Eaton Street home. He later died at a local hospital.
Dec. 3 — Lance Robertson, 41, was shot multiple times and died in the driveway of his Spanish Town Road home.
Dec. 4 — The body of Jezmine Battie, 32, was found with apparent gunshot wounds in a grassy area near a service road on Florida Boulevard.
Dec. 8 — Brandon Williams, 25, was shot to death after an argument outside a Lobdell-Woodale apartment complex.
Dec. 10 — Michael Riley, 22, and his nephew Carsen Riley, 5, were shot and killed by someone in a passing vehicle as the two sat in the back of a Honda Accord on Brightside Drive. Michael Riley died at the scene. Carsen died a short time later at a nearby hospital.
Dec. 14 — Walter White, 62, also known as “Walt Lee,” was eating lunch outside a business on Delpit Avenue when he was shot multiple times by someone in a passing vehicle. “He was enjoying his meal,” said Metro Council member Carolyn R. Coleman. “He didn’t even finish eating his food before they sprayed him.”
Dec. 16 — O.W. Turner, 51, a longtime Baton Rouge mechanic described as a “fixture” in the Brookstown area, was shot to death following an argument at the Evangeline Street location where he lived and worked.
Dec. 19 — Tony Smith, 32, died in a shooting at the Greenview East apartment complex on North Ardenwood Drive. Smith, who worked in landscaping, was a married father of three daughters and a son, his family said.
Dec. 19 — Rodney London, 24, was killed about a mile from his Old South Baton Rouge home. Police responded to shots reported on Convention Street, close to the Greyhound bus station. He was transported to a hospital and later died.
Dec. 25 — Brandon Samuel, 36, died Christmas Day after he was shot in the parking lot outside Sherwood Hollow Court apartments.
Dec. 26 — Devonte Long, 20, was found shot multiple times near his home on St. Gerard Avenue following what police said was a verbal altercation.
Dec. 28 — Junies Jones, 74, was killed as he sat in his living room by gunshots fired from outside his Heidel Avenue home.
Dec. 29 — Taurus Matthews, 21, was shot and killed in the 4200 block of Groom Road in Baker.