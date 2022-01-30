A supsect in a Baton Rouge shooting death at an apartment complex near Siegen Lane earlier this month was arrested in Houma on Friday, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said Sunday.
Marquel Jones, 19, is accused of killing Randall Watkins, 25, on Jan. 11, according to a news release. He was arrested Friday by the Louisiana State Police Fugitive task force, with help from the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office and the Thibodaux Police SWAT team.
Jones was booked into the Lafourche Parish Detention Center and is awaiting transportation back to East Baton Rouge Parish, EBRSO said.
On Jan. 11, around 10:30 in the morning, deputies responded to the Hidden Oaks at Siegen apartment complex on Industriplex Boulevard, the release said. They found Watkins with serious gunshot wounds; he was brought to the hospital, where he died three days later.
Watkins reportedly had an argument with Jones earlier that day, and Jones shot him before fleeing the scene, EBRSO said.