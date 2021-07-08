Baton Rouge police have arrested a teenager in connection with the shooting death of a man found on North Harco Drive the morning after the Fourth of July.
A 15-year-old boy was taken into custody Wednesday night and booked on charges of second-degree murder. He is being held in a juvenile detention center and his name has not been released.
The teen is accused of killing Lesage Butler III, 30, who was found shot to death at 1809 N. Harco Drive at 10:54 a.m. on July 5, officials said.
Authorities have not commented on a possible motive for the shooting.