Several hours after Baton Rouge police received a call about a man accused of kidnapping his girlfriend late Saturday morning, his brother pointed a gun at law enforcement officers, who responded with deadly gunfire, according to several sources with knowledge of the case.
The brother of the kidnapping suspect was pronounced dead following the shooting, which unfolded around 3:30 p.m. at an apartment at 15580 George O'Neal Road.
State Police troopers are investigating the shooting. They said only that one person died and no officers were injured.
Officials have not released the names of the suspect or the man who was killed.
However, sources told The Advocate that the alleged kidnapping was reported around 11 a.m. to the Baton Rouge Police Department. Officers started investigating the complaint and identified a suspect, whom they were trying to contact at the George O'Neal apartment, sources said.
The sources spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the incident publicly.
Baton Rouge police contacted the East Baton Rouge Sheriffs Office for assistance before arriving at the apartment because the address was outside city limits, sources said, and both agencies responded.
Uniformed deputies knocked on the door, announcing their presence and identifying themselves as law enforcement. Upon answering the door, someone inside the apartment stuck a gun through the opening, pointing the weapon at officers, sources said.
A deputy fired shots toward the door, striking the man behind it.
Sources said the man who died also had outstanding warrants, including for domestic abuse battery, but those had nothing to do with the investigation that left him dead.
They said the kidnapping suspect was later taken into custody and the girlfriend is safe.