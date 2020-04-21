An 35-year-old Gonzales man was arrested Tuesday after injuring an Ascension Parish Sheriff’s deputy with an ATV, Sheriff Bobby Webre said.
Deputies responded to Rotterdamn Road on April 19 around 2 a.m. for a burglary alarm. After they arrived, deputies saw Joey Joffrion driving an ATV recklessly through the subdivision, the sheriff said.
Although the deputies attempted to stop the ATV by turning on their lights and siren, Joffrion refused to stop. Instead, he struck a deputy with the vehicle, causing significant injuries, Webre said.
Joffrion drove away after hitting the deputy, losing the deputies chasing him, Webre said. The deputy was taken to a nearby hospital.
Detectives later located and arrested Joffrion after he agreed to surrender to detectives. He was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on attempted first-degree murder, aggravated flight from an officer, reckless operation, hit and run driving and off-road vehicle violations.