State prosecutors are looking to recover hundreds of files deleted from the phone of the former LSU fraternity member charged in the 2017 hazing death of Max Gruver.

In a search warrant filed Wednesday, prosecutors have requested that Google turn over account information and content, as well as all deleted data, from Matthew Naquin’s Google account from August through December 2017. Gruver died on Sept. 14, 2017.

Officials believe that Naquin used his Google account to back up his phone files, and are hoping they can recover the deleted files which were erased the same day investigators first filed to review his phone records.

“Data was retrieved from his phone but a significant amount of data was deleted from his phone after Mr. Gruver’s death," the warrant says. A prior search warrant for his phone was filed in November 2017, and in March, the FBI unlocked the phone.

But, by running a data extraction report, officials were able to determine “that hundreds of data files were deleted from Mr. Naquin’s phone on the very night, November 8, 2017, at 9:58 p.m., that this Honorable Court signed said search warrant," the new warrant says.

“The state hopes to recover the deleted phone data from Google," the warrant says.

Naquin, 21, of Fair Oaks Ranch, Texas, stands trial July 8 on negligent homicide. He faces up to five years in prison if convicted of negligent homicide.

Gruver, of Roswell, Georgia, died Sept. 14, 2017, of alcohol poisoning following a hazing ritual dubbed “Bible study,” in which Phi Delta Theta pledges were required to chug hard liquor if they gave wrong answers to questions about the fraternity.

An autopsy showed his blood-alcohol level was 0.495 percent, which is more than six times the legal limit to drive in Louisiana. The autopsy also detected the chemical found in marijuana, THC, in his system.

In April, Naquin's defense alleged Gruver drank excessively and smoked marijuana in the four weeks leading up to his death.

Stephen and Rae Ann Gruver, Max Gruver's parents, have been vocal against hazing since their son's death.

A wrongful death lawsuit for $25 million in damages was filed by the family in August 2018.

