When Arthur Parker left prison this summer after serving more than 20 years for a burglary conviction, more than anything he wanted to work, to support himself.

But that proved more difficult than expected. He said he spent weeks applying for jobs with no success, until Catholic Charities helped connect him with Gerard's Furniture on Florida Boulevard. But now, with that business' impeding closure, Parker knows he will soon be again on the job search.

"Employment is very important for somebody getting out of prison, because without it you'll be shortly going back to prison or getting into trouble — or homeless," Parker said Friday morning, speaking to about 50 business, corrections and service leaders in downtown Baton Rouge during a forum engaging employers about hiring those previously incarcerated. "It helped me get on my feet."

The 61-year-old was one of three "success stories" of employed former prisoners presented to the business and nonprofit stakeholders at the forum, organized by the Capital Area Reentry Coalition, the Baton Rouge Area Chamber and the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry. But research shows it takes about three years to actualize former prisoner's success back in society, which means what comes next for Parker could be the difference between re-offending or staying out of prison. But after meeting Eric Lane, the owner of Gerry Lane Enterprises, who pulled Parker aside at the forum and encouraged him to apply at his company, he feels more confident.

"That was a good thing," Parker said, smiling. "I'm going to go see him."

Those are exactly connections and commitments Department of Corrections Secretary Jimmy LeBlanc hopes will continue to develop in the business community, especially as the state begins to address its historically sky-high incarceration rate and invest more in reentry programs and support. Last spring, the legislature passed a sweeping prison reform package, that addressed sentencing and parole eligibility guidelines, aimed at reducing the state's prison population to free up funds for more services to support prisoners.

"When you leave prison with that ex-offender on your back, it's tough," LeBlanc said. "We need help and we need help from our employers."

+5 One year later: These questions, concerns about big 'reinvestment' from state's criminal justice reforms A year since the state passed massive criminal justice reforms, much of the focus has been on Louisiana newly shedding its notorious title as …

LeBlanc said of the more than 60,000 people under supervision by probation and parole, about half are unemployed. But he said changing that will come through partnerships, both by his department and in the public and private sector. He said Department of Corrections has started programs in the last years to provide useful training to offenders while they're incarcerated, so they can a valued part of the workforce upon their release. He also said they are working to better prepare prisoners holistically to return to society, including providing driver's licenses and technology courses.

Lane, along with two other local business executives, one with the Belle of Baton Rouge Casino and Hotel and the other with a contracting company, shared their successes hiring ex-offenders, as well as the challenges they've found. All three said transportation is an ongoing issue as well as having employees trained to work. LeBlanc said they are working to better address both those issues.

Department of Corrections assistant secretary Rhett Covington also shared the new ways prison officials are bringing online certifications and educational programming to prisoners, and said if employers have other ideas or needs, they can find ways to see them.

“Let us know how we can help,” Covington said. “Put us to work.”

The forum also included information on tax and insurance breaks and benefits that businesses can access when they hire certain formerly incarcerated job candidates. And nonprofit leaders explained how they are already working with ex-offenders to prepare and support them as they return to the job market.

“Work with social service agencies,” said Cherie LaCour-Duckworth, the vice president of workforce development for Louisiana's Urban League's, explaining they can help decrease turnover and improve candidates. “You’ll find you’ll save money and you’ll improve the community.”