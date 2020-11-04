A Baton Rouge man was arrested in the shooting death of a 25-year-old man killed in a N. Ardenwood Drive apartment complex, police said.
The shooting took place around 9:35 a.m. on October 16 at 1251 N. Ardenwood Drive, according to Baton Rouge Police spokesperson Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr.
Brandon Chatman arrived at the apartment around 9 a.m. to retrieve some items, according to booking documents. When he arrived he began to argue with his child's mother and Malecah Demoulin, who was also present.
During the argument, Chatman was shot several times, documents say. Demoulin left the apartment unit immediately following the shooting, walked down the stairs armed with a weapon and drove away.
Chatman died after receiving multiple gunshot wounds. His body was found on the upstairs walkway of the apartment complex. Police received information that led to the arrest from several sources, along with video evidence.
Demoulin, 22, was arrested by the U.S. Marshal's Task Force last week in the Lake Charles area. He was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on second-degree murder.