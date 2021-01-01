A fire that broke out at an apartment complex on Rosenwald Road Friday afternoon was ruled an arson, the Baton Rouge Fire Department said.
The fire was reported at 5 p.m. Friday at the Rosenwald Place Apartments at 1188 Rosenwald Road. Responding units found several small fires in two units at the complex and extinguished them before they could spread, the department said.
The apartments were also vandalized.
The arson is under investigation. Anyone with information about the fires is being asked to call fire department investigators at (225) 354-1419.