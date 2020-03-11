Authorities arrested at least three people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Sunday and noon Wednesday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Alvin Bridges, 43, 396 Pitts Road, Amite, first-offense DWI, simple obstruction of a highway, and driver's license not on person.
- Richard Mack, 27, 2260 Highway 957, Ethel, second-offense DWI and careless operation.
- Sosha McDonald, 29, 748 Eastview St., Jackson, Mississippi, first-offense DWI and stop or yield sign.