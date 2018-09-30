A Baton Rouge man has admitted to authorities that he tried to rob two Hispanic men at gunpoint Friday, but only managed to take one of their wallets when the victims took his gun away and held him down on the ground.
Kemond Dennis, 20, 3006 Madison Ave., Baton Rouge is now facing nine criminal charges emanating from the attempted armed robbery in the apartment complex parking lot. He was booked early Saturday in Parish Prison.
Those nine counts include a count of attempted first-degree murder linked to him firing his handgun as he was being tackled, though no one was struck by the bullet. East Baton Rouge Parish deputies arriving at 14121 East Azalea Park Drive found a spent shell casing. A witness who speaks English served as interpreter for the investigating deputies.
According to Dennis’ arrest warrant, he was one of two men who approached the Hispanic men on Friday. The second man, whom authorities did not identify, later fled on foot as Dennis’ plans were foiled.
According to the witness, Dennis approached two Hispanic men from a neighboring parking lot, pointed his handgun at one and demanded that man’s wallet, which had about $1,000 in cash. But as he turned to demand the second man’s wallet, he was tackled by a total of three men, according to the warrant.
While being held down, Dennis bit one of the victims in the leg, penetrating a pair of denim jeans and drawing blood, according to the warrant.
Upon questioning by deputies, Dennis added that he and the second perpetrator planned the robbery, specifically targeting Hispanic individual because they are known to have money, according to the warrant.
Dennis was on parole from a 2016 conviction for simple burglary and as part of his sentence was prohibited from carrying a firearm.