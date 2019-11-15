A Baton Rouge man was arrested after East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's deputies say he shot a dog in the leg Thursday night.
Deputies responded to reports of shots fired in the 1900 block of Lombard Drive where they discovered a puddle of blood and learned a dog had been shot in the leg, according to booking documents.
The dog's owner said he had let his dog out to relieve itself when the dog managed to escape the yard through a hole in the fence.
Darius Turner, 28, who lives several houses away from the dog's owner, told deputies he looked out of his window when his motion sensor light switched on outside his home. When Turner saw a brown dog and a black dog in his yard, he went outside to "run the dogs away," documents said.
The black dog "growled and charged toward him," Turner said, so he retreated inside and retrieved a rifle. When he emerged a second time, he saw the brown dog still in his yard and fired one round "in the dog's vicinity" in an attempt to scare the dog when it growled at him.
Deputies say the round struck the brown dog. Casey Rayborn Hicks, spokesperson for the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, said to her knowledge the dog survived the incident.
When deputies asked why Turner had not called Animal Control to respond to the incident, Turner said he "was not thinking" and "regrets" not making the call. He said he was "acting off impulse" after deputies asked why he returned outside with his rifle when the dogs posed no immediate threat.
Turner was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on one count of cruelty to animals and one count of illegal use of a weapon.