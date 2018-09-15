louisianastatepolice.adv HS 002.JPG
A Donaldsonville man has died overnight after his vehicle crashed into a utility pole and flipped, causing him to be thrown clear of it. 

The crash occurred about 3 a.m. Saturday morning on LA 75 south of LA 66. Randy Edwards, 35, was pronounced dead on scene, according to a release from the Louisiana State Police. 

Impairment is suspected, LSP said. 

The crash occurred when Edwards' Chevrolet Silverado failed to make a left-hand curve and his vehicle ran off the right side of the road, striking the pole. He was not wearing a seatbelt. 

A toxicology sample has been sent for analysis, the release said. 

