A Donaldsonville man has died overnight after his vehicle crashed into a utility pole and flipped, causing him to be thrown clear of it.
The crash occurred about 3 a.m. Saturday morning on LA 75 south of LA 66. Randy Edwards, 35, was pronounced dead on scene, according to a release from the Louisiana State Police.
Impairment is suspected, LSP said.
The crash occurred when Edwards' Chevrolet Silverado failed to make a left-hand curve and his vehicle ran off the right side of the road, striking the pole. He was not wearing a seatbelt.
A toxicology sample has been sent for analysis, the release said.