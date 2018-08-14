A person was shot in the arm on Tuesday morning after an argument at a Florida Boulevard gas station, Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said.
The verbal confrontation escalated to a shooting around 8:30 a.m. in the parking lot of a gas station located at 3373 Florida Boulevard, Coppola said. Officials then located the injured man in the 3100 block of North Street, which is three blocks away from the gas station.
The extent of the victim's injuries were not immediately known. Police continue to investigate.
More information to come.
