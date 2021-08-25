A Baton Rouge man was arrested Wednesday in connection to a shooting that left one dead at an apartment on Tigerland Avenue last month, BRPD says.

Coron Davis, 20, was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for allegedly firing the shots that killed Jaques Jones, 27.

The shooting took place on the morning of July 23. Police say they found Jones' bullet-riddled body on the pavement outside his front door.

Davis faces one count each of second-degree murder and illegal use of a deadly weapon.