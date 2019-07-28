Drake Davis, who has a history of domestic abuse and has been kicked off the LSU football team for almost a year, was arrested early Sunday after allegedly grabbing and pushing a dating partner, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

The documents say Davis, 22, was captured on video being physical with a woman while arguing with her. The video also showed the victim pushing Davis away and telling him to get off her.

The woman told an East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff's deputy that Davis found out she was speaking with another man, and an altercation turned physical, the documents show.

Davis admitted to EBRSO, the affidavit says, to grabbing the victim by the arms and pushing her.

"The accused further stated he did not hurt the victim and apologized for the incident," according to the affidavit.

In March, Davis admitted in court that he punched his girlfriend in the stomach during a fight last April at her apartment, and four months later pushed her onto a couch at his apartment during a fight that caused a small cut and bruised her lower leg.

Davis pleaded guilty to three misdemeanors: two counts of battery on a dating partner and one count of violation of a protective order in March. He was charged originally with several felonies and misdemeanors.

Under the terms of a plea agreement, state District Judge Richard Anderson sentenced Davis to 18 months in prison with credit for time served, but suspended much of the remaining time.

It's unclear if the woman in Sunday's incident is the same woman involved in past incidents, though the affidavit notes Davis and the victim have been dating on and off for about two years.

East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore III, who was in the courtroom for Davis’ guilty pleas and sentence in March, said the proceedings were a just resolution that protects the safety of the victim while balancing the needs of the defendant.

“The defendant’s lawyer had Davis evaluated and provided my office with detailed evaluations of Davis and a plan for him to be successful,” Moore said at the time. “These evaluations considered all of the reports and evidence which was helpful.”

Davis was suspended from LSU's football team last August after the first of his three arrests and later resigned from the university.

He was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish prison on a count of battery of a dating partner.