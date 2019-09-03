A man who was shot in the head last month died Friday at the hospital, and counts against the suspected shooter have been upgraded, Baton Rouge police announced Tuesday.

The victim was identified as Guillwane Kaufman, 36, who had been on life support since the shooting.

Johnnie Ulises Santiago, 42, was initially arrested on an attempted murder count, but he's now being accused of second-degree murder, Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said in a news release.

Baton Rouge man arrested in shooting on Victoria Drive; victim remains on life support A man Baton Rouge Police detectives believe is responsible for a recent shooting that left the victim with critical injuries has been arrested.

It appears Santiago was acting in response to an apparent bicycle theft when he shot the victim in the head and then walked away "leaving him for dead on the side of the street," according to Santiago's arrest report. The shooting occurred around 9 p.m. Aug. 24 in the 3400 block of Victoria Drive.

Police said that in the moments leading up to the shooting, Santiago walked into a convenience store on Airline Highway with another man who had ridden up on a bike. Kaufman then walked up, took the bike and started to ride off, according to the arrest report, which cites store surveillance video.

Santiago exited the store and pulled out a gun while chasing after the bike. He fired the gun and stood over Kaufman before walking away, according to police.

Kaufman's death in the hospital on Friday makes him one of three people lost to Baton Rouge gun violence within the past few days. Another man was found shot to death in a hotel room Sunday morning, and yet another died in the hospital Tuesday morning after being shot while leaving a bar on North Street.