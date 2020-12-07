Baton Rouge Fire Department investigators are searching for a suspect considered armed and dangerous and wanted in connection with an arson at a Central residence, where a woman and four children were at home at the time.
Investigators are asking for the public's help in finding Patrick Chambers, 34, who is wanted for aggravated arson, improper telephone communications and criminal conspiracy, the Baton Rouge Fire Department said.
Two other men, Thomas Williams and Mark Anderson, were arrested last week, each on a count of aggravated arson, in the arson case that happened on Nov. 25.
In the incident, a car sitting under the carport of a home in the 14000 block of Richardson Drive in Central was set on fire, the Baton Rouge Fire Department said in a statement Monday.
The arrest warrant for Chambers says that the Central Fire Department responding to the fire at about 4 a.m. on Nov. 25 found a Honda Accord burning under the carport, not far from the home.
The victim told Baton Rouge Fire Department investigators that she and her four children were sleeping in the home, when she heard a loud explosion and was able to leave with her family through another door.
In their investigation, investigators learned that Chambers had texted threatening messages to the woman, saying that he was going to kill her.
The department asks that if anyone sees the suspect that they not approach him but alert authorities immediately or call Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers, at (225) 344-7867.