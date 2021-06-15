CrimeSceneStockImage.040319
Buy Now
Advocate staff photo by LESLIE WESTBROOK

Christopher Brooks, 44, walked into the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office after 1 a.m. Tuesday and confessed to deputies that he had stabbed his brother to death, according to a news release.

Christopher Brooks

Christopher Brooks 

He told deputies that he and his brother, 31-year-old Frank Brooks IV, were arguing near West Second Street and Pine Street over synthetic marijuana when the argument became physical.

Christopher grabbed a knife and stabbed Frank six times, killing his brother.

Christopher Brooks was arrested on one count of second degree murder and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail.

Email Lara Nicholson at LNicholson@theadvocate.com.

View comments