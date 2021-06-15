Christopher Brooks, 44, walked into the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office after 1 a.m. Tuesday and confessed to deputies that he had stabbed his brother to death, according to a news release.
He told deputies that he and his brother, 31-year-old Frank Brooks IV, were arguing near West Second Street and Pine Street over synthetic marijuana when the argument became physical.
Christopher grabbed a knife and stabbed Frank six times, killing his brother.
Christopher Brooks was arrested on one count of second degree murder and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail.