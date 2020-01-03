A 73-year-old was killed in a hit and run while attempting to cross Airline Highway in Baton Rouge on Friday.
Ulysses Williams will struck by a red Toyota pick-up truck in the 6400 block of Airline around 6:30 p.m., according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
Williams was taken to a nearby hospital but later died from sustained injuries.
The driver fled in the vehicle before police arrived to the scene, BRPD said.
Anyone having information relative to this fatal crash is urged to contact the BRPD Traffic Homicide Division at 389-7819 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.