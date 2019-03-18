An elderly woman who lived in a Pollard Estates home off Perkins Road with her husband died in a Sunday evening fire that engulfed the home, neighbors said Monday.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department reported that one resident of the Hibiscus Drive home died in the blaze Sunday night and one was injured. They have not identified the people involved.

Next door neighbor Jane Bahlinger said she and her husband tried to help their neighbors when they saw the smoke, but the flames came so fast.

"The whole house was in flames in seven minutes, totally," Bahlinger, 64, said. She and other neighbors described hearing multiple explosions coming from the home during the blaze.

The brick home on Monday morning, at the corner of Hibiscus Drive and S. Tamarix Street, remained only a shell, with almost the entire inside burned. The heaviest damage was evident in the garage, where two vehicles were severely burned and a section of the roof sunk.

"All I see is smoke coming out of the house," said Marcel Shihadeh, a neighbor who came home last night to the flames on his street. "There was just smoke billowing out of the windows."

Bahlinger said she had known the couple who lived next door for years, and they had even been neighbors in a prior location.

"They're good people, just real good people, for him to lose her this way is just horrible," Bahlinger said. "It is so sad, it is so sad. ... It's just horrible."

At the scene of the fire late Sunday, a district chief of the city's fire department suffered a heart attack, requiring medical attention, said BRFD spokesman Curt Monte. Monte said Monday morning the firefighter is at the hospital in stable condition.

Shihadeh walked by the home Monday morning, still in shock. He said the front of the home used to be lined with pink flowers. Now, only about one bush remains.

"Wow, I walk by here everyday, I drive by here everyday," Shihadeh said, shaking his head. "It was so beautiful. It's such a loss."