The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office is asking residents for help identifying a man found dead in a building off of Scenic Highway in January of 2021.
All other efforts to identify the man have failed, the coroner's office said in a news release, and the office has chosen to disseminate a likeness of the man rendered by the LSU Forensic Anthropology and Computer Enhancement Services lab.
When he was found on January 19, 2021, the man had healed injuries on the bones of his nose and right cheek; he also recently had received an injury to the left side of his chest that was in the process of healing when he died, the coroner's office said.
He was wearing a Southern Jaguars t-shirt underneath a plaid long-sleeved shirt and gray hooded sweatshirt, and dark pants, the coroner's office said. He wore a small metal hoop earring in his left ear, and a blue rubber wrist band with no text, a yellow rubber wrist band with the words “DREAM BIG I AM A LEADER,” and a black watch on his right wrist. A black baseball cap with a red “Camp Ozark” patch was found near his body.
Anyone with information about who the person might be is asked to call the coroner's office at (225) 389-3047 and use the reference “John Doe 1/19/2021."