A man go so lost chasing his dog that he needed to be rescued by boat around midnight Monday, the St. George Fire Department said in a news release.
In the middle of the night, the department responded to a call of a suspicious person in distress. They talked to a homeowner who said they had been woken up by bright lights on the other side of the Amite River; the homeowner found a man and dog on the other side of the river needing help.
The SGFD crew made contact with the man from across the river. He said the dog had wandered off and, while pursuing it, he had gotten lost and had been stranded in the woods for at least eight hours.
The fire department deployed rescue boats to pick up the man and his dog, who were checked out by paramedics and found to be in stable condition.