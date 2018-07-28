A bolt of lightning set fire to the roof of a home off Airline Highway and Pecue Lane Saturday evening, said St. George Fire spokesman Eldon Ledoux.
St. George firefighters responded to heavy smoke coming from the roof of a single-family home in the 8600 block of Glenfield Drive about 6 p.m. Saturday. No one was home at the time of the blaze and firefighters were able to put out the fire within 30 minutes, Ledoux said.
Ledoux said the fire was confined to the attic over the garage. Firefighters did find a dog inside, which was not injured, Ledoux said.