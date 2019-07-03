Authorities arrested at least two people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between noon Tuesday and noon Wednesday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Susie Allen, 57, 523 Chesterfield Drive, Baton Rouge, second-offense DWI and driver's license suspended or revoked.
- Rodney Estess, 60, 14927 W. Beaver Drive, Pride, second-offense DWI, possession of marijuana, expired motor vehicle inspection, and stop lamps and turn signals required.