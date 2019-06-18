A video released by WAFB late Monday shows much of the Father's Day standoff between the executive director of the Louisiana State Troopers Association and his daughter's boyfriend, in which the director was later arrested for allegedly firing a shot at the man.

It appears a civilian across the street from the Jefferson Highway office for Louisiana State Trooper's Association office filmed the incident, which shows David Young, the association's executive director, holding a gun over his daughter's boyfriend, arguing with him and his daughter, and then chasing the boyfriend as he tried to escape. The almost four-minute video shows the boyfriend get up from under Young's pointed gun, and run from the man, with Young chasing after him. It's not immediately clear from the video, which was not released with sound, when the shot was fired.

Young, 71, was arrested Sunday night and booked on aggravated assault with a firearm, illegal use of weapon and fall imprisonment with a dangerous weapon. He has served for years as the executive director of the Louisiana State Troopers Association, an organization that acts as a union and advocates on behalf of state troopers. Young was never a trooper, only serving in an administrative capacity for the group.

When East Baton Rouge Sheriff's deputies responded to the scene, they approached Young and asked if he had heard any shots fired in the area, according to his arrest report. He replied: "I fired a shot."

Can't see video below? Click here.

Deputies also questioned Young's daughter, who said she was cleaning the office when the incident unfolded. She noted that her boyfriend is also the father of her child. She said her own father "does not like (him) because he does not take care of his kid," meaning Young's grandchild, according to the arrest report.

Deputies located the boyfriend farther down Jefferson Highway. He said he heard a shot while he was running away but didn't see which direction the gun was pointed, deputies wrote.

A witness also provided a video of the incident that shows "the handgun was pointed in the general direction" of the boyfriend when discharged, according to the report. It was not clear if the video deputies referenced was the same released by WAFB Sunday night.

Young's daughter, Lauren Young, was also arrested following the incident after deputies reported they found her in possession of meth, as well as prescription drugs that were not prescribed to her, according to her arrest report. Lauren Young, 35, was booked on two counts of drug possession. The boyfriend was also booked on a bench warrant from an unrelated incident.