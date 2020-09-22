A Baton Rouge man who was injured in a shooting in early September has died from his injuries, police said.
Marcus Rucker, 49, was shot on Sept. 8 in the 1200 block of South Eugene Street while driving his car around 1:52 a.m., according to Baton Rouge Police spokesperson Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr.
Rucker was taken to a hospital for gunshot injuries and died Tuesday, McKneely said.
Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP.