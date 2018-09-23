Authorities arrested at least six people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison on Sunday.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Garrett Banta, 26, 3131 Timmons Lane, Houston, first-offense DWI and improper lane usage.
- Katrina Chaney, 41, 7178 Chisholm Ave., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, speeding and suspended or revoked driver's license.
- J. Hudson, 29, 4625 Paroaks Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, disobey red light, reckless operation.
- Kelvin Juarez, 22, 4949 Stuberry Lane, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation, no driver's license and possession of an alcoholic beverage in the vehicle.
- Henrry Urbina, 37, 2255 Anna Marie, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, failure to maintain control and no driver's license.
- Shelby White, 20, 104 Manassas Drive, Slidell, 20, first-offense DWI, reckless operation, no helmet and motorcycle driver's license endorsement required.