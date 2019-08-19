Police are searching for a suspect in a robbery at the Family Dollar on Plank Road, Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said.
The robbery took place Sunday around 9:20 p.m. at the Family Dollar at 2323 Plank Road, Coppola said.
An unidentified man entered the business, took out a handgun and demanded money. He ran away after he was given an undisclosed amount.
No one was injured, Coppola said. He encouraged anyone with any information on the identity of this suspect to contact the Armed Robbery Division at (225) 389-3845 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.