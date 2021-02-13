The State Fire Marshal’s Office urged Louisiana residents this week to take extra precautions around their home as fatalities from fires have spiked in the first weeks of the new year.
Already, 12 people have died in fires since Jan. 1. And officials fear more deaths could happen as the state braces for a Mardi Gras weekend cold snap.
“This is an alarming number of deaths due to fire already in 2021,” said State Fire Marshal H. “Butch” Browning.
On Wednesday morning, the Cotton Valley Fire Department responded to a trailer fire that had broken out with three people inside. A woman had escaped, but two men who lived in the home were still inside. Firefighters found the bodies of both men – one age 50, the other in his early 60s – in separate bedrooms.
The fire began in the front area of the structure, where the man in his 60s slept, investigators said. They were not yet sure what exactly caused the incident, but were unable to rule out whether the use of a wood burning stove for heating the home was a contributing factor.
Then, on Wednesday afternoon, deputies in the Hammond area were called to assist with another deadly fire in the 900 block of Martin Luther King Drive.
And in Baton Rouge last week, a 60-year-old man died from carbon monoxide poisoning after his house caught fire on President Davis Drive.
Rodrigue said fatal fires in recent weeks have been caused by a range of issues, from unsafe smoking to various electrical issues such as improper wiring and dangerous home heating practices.
“Every single person, young to old, needs to make a concerted effort to stop this trend and there are simple ways to do that,” Browning said.
Numbers from the last four years show that, since 2017, fire fatalities in the state have fluctuated between 75 and 77 deaths.
The coldest months of the year often see the most deaths as people try to stay warm using different heating methods. The worst beginning-of-year fatality total in the last four years was 13 deaths in January 2018.
Rodrigue says that January was a particularly cold on, in which there were a string of fatalities in the Baton Rouge area in a matter of days.
While forecasters predict the state will experience icy conditions and wintry temperatures in the coming days, the deaths so far this year cannot be explained by cold weather.
"We can certainly say it hasn’t been consistently cold enough this year for the trend we’re seeing," Rodrigue said. "And because there are only two or three suspected heating-related causes so far, there’s more people can be doing to avoid these situations and we’re hoping they heed the warning."
However, officials worry that deaths could increase in the coming days if people don't take necessary precautions.
Rodrigue encouraged people to place space heaters 3-5 feet away from combustible objects; not to overfill and leave unattended fireplaces or woodburning stoves; and not to leave candles unattended. Kitchen appliances, such as stoves and ovens, should also never be used to stay warm because they can cause both a fire and carbon monoxide poisoning.
Many of the fatal fire cases also involve homes with no working smoke alarms.
Carbon monoxide threats can include clogged exhaust pipes for dryers, furnaces, stoves, water heaters and fireplaces, running a vehicle inside of an enclosed garage and operating a portable generator in an enclosed space.
Browning asked residents to also practice electrical safety by avoiding connecting extension cords and power strips and not overloading them if they’re used for temporary purposes. Plug all appliances directly into wall outlets to prevent the wires from overheating. If the home has electrical issues, Browning said to find a licensed electrician to evaluate the situation.
He added that “it’s always best to smoke outdoors,” and that people should make sure all smoking materials are properly extinguished. Adults should keep lighters out of the reach of children. And smoking when tired or under the influence of alcohol or medications can make people drowsy and should also be avoided.
“If you do nothing else after hearing these figures and reading these safety tips, please make sure you do not go to sleep tonight without at least one smoke alarm watching over you and your family,” Browning said. “And, please, take this warning seriously.”