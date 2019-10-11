EMS-2.jpg
Buy Now

Fatal crash on Hooper Road and Blackwater Road. 

 EMS spokesman Mike Chustz

One person is dead after a car crash Friday morning at Hooper Road and Blackwater Road, the Central Fire Department reported. 

The crash took place around 10 a.m.  One occupant had to be extricated from a vehicle, according to the fire department. 

EMS spokesman Mike Chustz said emergency personnel transported three people from the scene, two with life-threatening injuries and one in stable condition.

The Central Fire Department said in a Facebook post on Friday afternoon one person in the wreck died.

Email Jacqueline DeRobertis at jderobertis@theadvocate.com

View comments