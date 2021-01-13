Honey, a dog that was in a truck that was stolen from Essen Lane on Tuesday, has been found safe, officials said.
The dog's owner left the pet in a running truck to go inside the RaceTrac store on Essen Lane, the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said. The truck was stolen around 12:15 p.m. Tuesday.
Honey is a nine-year-old Vizsla.
Casey Rayborn Hicks, a spokesperson with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, said the owner of a Plank Road body shop found Honey on his porch this morning and returned the dog to its owner. The truck has not been found yet.