A late model Ford pick-up truck wias stolen fron RaceTrac on Essen Lane with the owners dog was inside. ORG XMIT: oGG5iPflX53TXLQiJ6ZW

Honey, a dog that was in a truck that was stolen from Essen Lane on Tuesday, has been found safe, officials said.

The dog's owner left the pet in a running truck to go inside the RaceTrac store on Essen Lane, the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said. The truck was stolen around 12:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Honey is a nine-year-old Vizsla.

Casey Rayborn Hicks, a spokesperson with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, said the owner of a Plank Road body shop found Honey on his porch this morning and returned the dog to its owner. The truck has not been found yet. 

Compiled from staff reports. To contact a crime reporter at The Advocate, email policereporters@theadvocate.com or call (225) 388-0369.

