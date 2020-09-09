A teenage girl was injured in gunfire early Wednesday, another recent shooting involving a child amid a continued spike in Baton Rouge gun violence.

The shooting was reported around 1:30 a.m. on Jefferson Avenue, which is a residential street off Plank Road. The victim is expected to survive her injuries, Baton Rouge police spokesperson Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said.

Police haven't provided additional details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting, including whether the victim was the intended target.

This marks the third child injured in Baton Rouge gun violence in the past week. Another teenage girl was wounded early Monday when someone shot up her house on North 47th Street.

+6 'This community needs to be angry': BRPD chief Murphy Paul speaks out after toddler killed Baton Rouge city leaders decried another night of violence Saturday after a toddler was killed in what's believed to be a drive-by shooting, a…

News of that shooting came less than three days after a toddler was killed in gunfire Friday night when someone shot into her father's car while he was driving on South Flannery Road. Police are working to identify a suspect in that case, which prompted both the city's mayor and its police chief to issue statements over the weekend condemning the violence and pushing residents to come forward with tips.

Baton Rouge has seen a prolonged spike in homicides amid the coronavirus pandemic, with 2020 now threatening to become the parish's most murderous year on record.