The former police chief of the Killian Police Department has been arrested after discrepancies were found in his handling of evidence, State Police said Friday evening in a news release.
The State Police Bureau of Investigations got a warrant to search the house of Richard Fletcher, 50, and found "multiple items of valued property" belonging to the Town of Killian and the Killian Police Department, the release said. They also found multiple prescriptions of drugs that were not prescribed to him, the release said.
Killian is a town in the southeastern part of Livingston Parish.
Fletcher was arrested and booked into the Livingston Parish Jail on counts of malfeasance in office, possession of stolen property and possession of Schedule II drugs.
State Police started the investigation at the request of the Killian Police Department, the release said.