A fire in a women's restroom at the Baton Rouge Country Club broke out shortly before noon on Sunday.
St. George firefighters respond to the scene and the fire was declared under control at 12:18 p.m., according to a press release. There were no reported injuries.
The fire started and was contained to a second-floor women's restroom. The building was evacuated, but has since been reopened with the exception of the restroom.
Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.