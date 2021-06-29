A shooting Tuesday morning on North 15th Street left one person injured, according to BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely.
At about 9:30 a.m., police responded to the 2000 block of North 15th Street and found one man injured, police said.
A shooting Tuesday morning on North 15th Street left one person injured, according to BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely.
At about 9:30 a.m., police responded to the 2000 block of North 15th Street and found one man injured, police said.
Email Lara Nicholson at LNicholson@theadvocate.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Purchases made via links on our site may earn us an affiliate commission