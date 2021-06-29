BR.policestock.adv HS 003.JPG

Crime scene tape at the scene of a reported shooting, Tuesday, June 1, 2021, on College Drive at Bennington Avenue in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

A shooting Tuesday morning on North 15th Street left one person injured, according to BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely.

At about 9:30 a.m., police responded to the 2000 block of North 15th Street and found one man injured, police said.

