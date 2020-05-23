A man who was shot near College Drive on May 16 has died from his injuries on Saturday, according to Baton Rouge Police.

Christopher Leduff, 42, of 4685 Bawell Street, was identified as the victim of the shooting that occurred around 11:57 p.m. in the 2700 block of Brownlee Street, a BRPD spokesman said in a news release.

Leduff was found at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds and was taken to a nearby hospital by EMS. At the time of the shooting, spokesperson Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. described the injuries as critical.

The investigation into Leduff's death is ongoing. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the BRPD's violent crimes unit at 225-389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.