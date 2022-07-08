Investigators said Friday a Baton Rouge man, working in concert with another, used red-and-blue lights on his car and dressed in police-type gear to fool a motorist on a neighborhood street and steal his car.
The victim, bloodied after refusing to give up his vehicle willingly, approached an East Baton Rouge Parish deputy at a Circle K on Perkins Road late Thursday and said a fake policeman had pistol-whipped him and bound his arms with a zip tie. The fake police car was found later in Baton Rouge and Alkeyven Ray Ennis, 30, was arrested on a number of complaints.
According to sheriff's deputies, the victim said he was driving on Metairie Drive in the Perkins Village subdivision when he thought he was being pulled over by law enforcement. The fake officer told the victim to get in his car and, when he recognized the trick and refused, the fake cop used a radio to call for "backup," an affidavit said.
After a second man arrived, the fake cop struck the victim in the head with a firearm and, after a brief struggle, zip-tied him. The victim ran away to the Circle K, and the two men left — one in the Kia and one in the victim's Honda Accord.
Later Thursday, Baton Rouge police found the Kia, which had been previously reported stolen. After a short chase, the Kia crashed on North 49th Street and the driver ran to a home.
According to the sheriff's office, Ennis was found wearing a leg holster on his left leg, black pants, black boots and a black shirt matching the description that the victim had provided. Officers looked into the vehicle to see if anyone else was present and saw police-style lights, a handheld radio and a black "police style" vest, the sheriff's office said.
Deputies said Ennis told investigators that he had had the Kia for only four or five minutes, after he traded drugs for it, and that he had not been on Metairie Avenue on Thursday night.
According to an affidavit, the victim gave an "exact description" of Ennis, including his hair style.
Ennis is accused of impersonating a police officer, armed robbery, aggravated second-degree battery and false imprisonment. The victim's front scalp was cut open with the blow from the firearm, the sheriff's office said.
Law enforcement records showed addresses in Baton Rouge and Morganza for Ennis.