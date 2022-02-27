A man was arrested after a hit-and-run crash around 2:20 a.m. Saturday that left one person dead, Baton Rouge police said.
Officers arrested and booked 31-year-old Tevin Myles of Baker on one count each of vehicular homicide, hit and run and driving while intoxicated.
Shawn Dawson, 40, was pushing his 2008 Kia SPE to a nearby gas station while a 38-year-old passenger steered from the driver's seat, investigators said.
They believe Myles was driving his 2006 Acura TL northbound on Airline Highway when he struck Dawson and the Kia.
He continued driving without making any attempt to stop, police said.
Dawson died at the scene.
The 38-year-old was taken to a hospital with moderate injuries, police said.
Police later found Myles and booked him into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.