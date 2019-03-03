Authorities arrested at least 10 people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between noon Saturday and noon Sunday.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Cesar Casado, 39, 999 Ninth Street, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, careless driving, speeding.
- Raelyn Hennerichs, 25, 34448 Gravesbriar Drive, Denham Springs, first-offense DWI, one way street.
- Damien Knockum, 36, 215 Evangeline Street, Donaldsonville, first-offense DWI, failure to maintain control, driver's license suspended or revoked, refuse chemical test.
- Shannon Lane, 42, 3512 Dalton Street, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, mirrors required, driver's license required, driver's license suspended or revoked.
- Kristin Porter, 29, 14614 Chimneywood Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, improper lane usage.
- Herchel Prestly, 35, 1420 Lila Avenue, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation, insurance required, driver's license suspended or revoked.
- Charles Smith, 70, 22977 Treakle Lane, Zachary, first-offense DWI, reckless operation.
- Jeffrey Teal, 43, 1822 Plantation Road, Port Allen, first-offense DWI, driver's license expired, no proof of insurance, no registration, license plate switched, failure to signal, drive over median, inspection sticker switched, alcoholic beverage possession in vehicle.
- Kenneth Trusclair, 31, 6045 Shiloh Street, Baton Rouge, second-offense DWI, equipment violation, drinking in a motor vehicle, driver's license suspended or revoked.
- Frederick Washington, 49, 18634 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, disobeying a red light.