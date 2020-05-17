A man who shot and injured an East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's deputy Sunday morning has been fatally shot by law enforcement after a manhunt in the woods near the Amite River, officials say.
The incident started when a deputy tried making a traffic stop near Pecue Lane and Airline Highway around 7:30 a.m. after the man appeared to be falling asleep while driving, according to sheriff’s office spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks.
The drive fled in his vehicle and crashed several miles away on Kendalwood Road where he fired a rifle through his back windshield, Hicks said. A bullet grazed a a deputy's leg, and he was treated at a hospital for his injury.
The manhunt triggered a large law enforcement response as officials evacuated homes and set up a perimeter around the woods on Kendalwood near the Amite River, off Hoo Shoo Too Road.
Hoo Shoo Too and Kendalwood roads hit a dead end near the Amite River.
This is a developing story. More details to come.