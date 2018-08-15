Louisiana State Police arrested a Baton Rouge man on Wednesday in a June fatal crash in St. John the Baptist after discovering that he lied about who was driving, agency spokeswoman Senior Trooper Melissa Matey said.
Anthony Lewis, 59, of Baton Rouge, was killed when a 2006 Chevrolet Avalanche that he was inside sped off the side of I-10 and flipped several times around 9 p.m. on June 9, Matey said. Investigators ultimately determined through DNA evidence that 50-year-old Ivan Johnson was the driver of the Avalanche, even though Johnson initially denied that.
Police reviewed Johnson's medical records and discovered that his blood alcohol concentration after the crash was higher than the legal limit to drive, which is 0.08 percent BAC. Johnson was booked in Livingston Parish Jail on first-offense DWI, vehicular homicide, vehicular negligent injuring, obstruction of justice, reckless operation of a motor vehicle and speeding.
A third man, 52-year-old Carlos Moore, was also inside the vehicle when it crashed, Matey said. Moore and Johnson were both hospitalized with moderate injuries after the wreck.