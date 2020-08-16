A 19-year-old Baton Rouge man was fatally shot in an attempted robbery Saturday night on Delaware Street, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
Nizual Whittine was shot during the robbery attempt in the 2900 block of Delaware Street (Map) around 8:15 p.m. Another victim was also shot in the incident, but Baton Rouge police did not release any identifying information for them.
Police said Whittine was driven to an area on Hyacinth Avenue after the shooting where he died from his injuries. The second victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact BRPD's Violent Crimes Unit at 225-389-4869 or Crimestoppers at 225-344-7867.