A Baton Rouge police officer was demoted and suspended for 2½ months for violating department policies after he and another cop entered an apartment without permission and conducted a warrantless search — actions a federal judge called "foul blows" against the justice system.

Ken Camallo was notified last week of his demotion from sergeant to corporal and ordered to serve a 75-day unpaid suspension, BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said.

The discipline decision came several weeks after BRPD leaders called a press conference to address the case in response to public statements from Thomas Frampton, an attorney representing the man Camallo arrested. Clarence Green spent five months in jail on a gun possession charge before the federal judge dismissed the case and blasted Camallo, the lead officer in the case, for sloppy police work.

A few months later, the East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council awarded Clarence Green $35,000 in taxpayer money. He had sued the department, claiming the police encounter violated his constitutional rights.

After federal judge calls bad BRPD bust 'foul' against justice system, city pays $35,000 settlement After a federal judge excoriated a Baton Rouge police officer for conducting a questionable traffic stop and warrantless search, the East Bato…

Most of the recent public outcry about the case focused on a few uncomfortable moments during the encounter, when Camallo searched Green and his teenage brother after a traffic stop by looking in their underwear and groping their genitals in public view. The outcry came after Frampton, the Green family's attorney, released an edited version of the bodycam footage highlighting those moments.

While searching Green, police found a fully loaded gun in his underwear. His brother had a bag of marijuana, also in his underwear.

During a press conference last month, Chief Murphy Paul said those searches did not violate BRPD policies given the circumstances. Attorneys for the chief also sought to hold Frampton in contempt of court for releasing the edited bodycam footage showing a juvenile, even though an unedited version had already been made public — and obtained by The Advocate in response to a public records request — months earlier.

A hearing on that request is scheduled for next month in juvenile court.

BRPD wants lawyer held in contempt for sharing footage of officers illegally searching a minor Attorneys for the Baton Rouge Police Department have asked a judge hold a lawyer in contempt, saying he improperly sent a press release that i…

While downplaying what was characterized as strip searches, Paul said Camallo did violate policy when he and another officer went to release the teenager into the custody of his mother, but found no one would answer the door to her apartment.

After waiting outside for about 15 minutes, and having heard voices suggesting people were home, the cops let themselves in with guns drawn, bodycam footage shows. Officials said during the press conference that Camallo later claimed he was conducting a welfare check, making sure everyone inside was all right.

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

A complete version of bodycam footage from the case shows Camallo walking through various rooms with his weapon out, peering into closets using a light attached to the gun. After less than a minute, a woman appears from a back room and starts talking to the officers.

The recording remains muted and the conversation inaudible for much of the interaction.

Camallo testified in federal court that he meant to unmute his camera sooner. When it finally comes on, he tells the woman he wants to search the room where Green and his brother sleep to make sure there was nothing "that could get them in trouble later."

She first declines to consent to the search, but Camallo persists; the woman relents, leading him upstairs while insisting the officer would find nothing.

He wound up spotting a rifle and shotgun inside the room, according to police reports. But prosecutors never charged Green or anyone else with any crime related to the weapons.

The warrantless search, along with the earlier traffic stop conducted "on the thinnest pretext," drew ire from the Baton Rouge federal judge. Chief District Judge Brian Jackson called the arrest and prosecution of Green "emblematic of precisely the type of foul blows universally condemned by our jurisprudence."

Federal judge voids gun charge, calls bad BRPD bust a 'foul' against justice system Almost a year after the January 2020 traffic stop that landed Clarence Green in jail on a gun possession charge, federal prosecutors in Baton …

His scathing opinion is what prompted BRPD leaders to launch an internal investigation against the officers involved. That led investigators to discover two other instances in which Camallo was involved in conducting inappropriate warrantless searches, officials said last month. One was in 2017 — another case dismissed by a federal judge who deemed the search illegal — and the second in 2019.

Camallo was found to have violated BRPD policies in all three cases, but officials were unable to provide details Tuesday on the specific policy violations. They released only the discipline sentence and did not immediately respond to a public records request for the official disciplinary letter.

It was also not immediately clear whether the other officer investigated for the warrantless search — Troy Lawrence Jr., son of a BRPD deputy chief — also faces discipline.

Camallo could appeal his sentence before the local civil service board, which oversees officer discipline.