ACA.civilservice.02.082421

Handcuffs photographed Tuesday, December 26, 2017.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

A teenager accused of killing another teenager has been taken into custody, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office.

Bradney McGary, 17, is among the several people arrested in connection to the murder of a 16-year-old boy that took place over the weekend at St. Paul Loop in Hammond. More than 20 shots were fired in the incident, said Tangipahoa Chief Deputy Jimmy Travis.

The identity of the juvenile victim, as well as the identities of several juvenile suspects, are being withheld due to their age, the Sheriff's Office said. The Sheriff's Office has not disclosed how many have been arrested in connection to the shooting.

McGary was booked on second degree murder after surrendering himself Sunday afternoon.

Lara Nicholson writes for The Advocate as a Report for America Corps Member. Email her at lnicholson@theadvocate.com or follow her on Twitter @LaraNicholson_.

To learn more about Report for America and to support our journalism, please click here.

View comments