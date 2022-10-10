A teenager accused of killing another teenager has been taken into custody, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office.
Bradney McGary, 17, is among the several people arrested in connection to the murder of a 16-year-old boy that took place over the weekend at St. Paul Loop in Hammond. More than 20 shots were fired in the incident, said Tangipahoa Chief Deputy Jimmy Travis.
The identity of the juvenile victim, as well as the identities of several juvenile suspects, are being withheld due to their age, the Sheriff's Office said. The Sheriff's Office has not disclosed how many have been arrested in connection to the shooting.
McGary was booked on second degree murder after surrendering himself Sunday afternoon.