The Baton Rouge police officer involved in the Tuesday night shooting after a traffic stop near North 15th Street is the same police officer who shot and killed a man in a 2017 fatal traffic stop.

Officer Yuseff Hamadeh on Tuesday night returned fire at a suspect who fled from his traffic stop, after police say the suspect first fired at Hamadeh, said police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely.

No one was injured in the shooting Tuesday, McKneely said.

In June 2017, Hamadeh, now a two-year veteran of the agency, fatally shot Jordan Frazier, 35, after a traffic stop when police say Frazier pointed a gun at him. Police said Hamadeh pulled over a vehicle on South Acadian Thruway for an equipment violation, in which Frazier was a passenger. Police said Frazier exited the vehicle with a gun, began to flee and turned, pointed the gun toward the officer. Hamadeh fired at Frazier three times, two of which struck him in the back, according to East Baton Rouge Coroner Beau Clark.

There is no video footage of that incident.

Hamadeh was initially placed on paid administrative leave after that shooting, but two weeks later returned to Uniform Patrol. Louisiana State Police officials have said they completed their investigation into the shooting, but Hamadeh has not been officially cleared of any potential criminal charges, according to East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore III.

Police honored Hamadeh with a Medal of Valor in May, saying that during the incident Hamadeh "acted without hesitation to protect his trainee form an apparent ambush," according to the award.

Hamadeh has been placed on paid administrative leave following the Tuesday evening shooting, as per department protocol, McKneely said Wednesday.

McKneely said Hamadeh pulled over a vehicle without a license plate Tuesday about 6:30 p.m. on North 16th Street. The driver stopped the vehicle, but then ran from the car, prompting Hamadeh to chase him. The fleeing suspect fired one shot at Hamadeh and then the officer returned fire, McKneely said. McKneely did not say how many shots Hamadeh fired.

McKneely said Hamadeh did have a body camera on during the Tuesday night shooting, but was not immediately sure if it caught the interaction. He said Hamadeh's unit also had a dash camera, but also did not know what video it captured.

